Brookline Bancorp (BRKL) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst William Wallace maintained a Buy rating on Brookline Bancorp (BRKL) on July 22. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 56.8% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Meridian Interstate Bancorp, Business First Bancshares, and Univest Of Pennsylvania.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Brookline Bancorp is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $12.00.

Based on Brookline Bancorp’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $70.52 million and net profit of $19.57 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $70.61 million and had a net profit of $20.47 million.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. is a multi-holding bank for which operates through the Brookline Bank, First Ipswich Bank, and Bank Rhode Island and their subsidiaries. The firm segmented certain loans and leases in the portfolio by product type into the segments: commercial real estate loans, commercial loans and leases and consumer loans. The Commercial real estate loans are divided into three classes: commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans. The Commercial loans and leases are divided into three classes: commercial loans which includes taxi medallion loans, equipment financing, and loans to condominium associations. The Consumer loans are divided into three classes: residential mortgage loans, home equity loans, and other consumer loans. Its customers include small-to mid-sized businesses as well as individuals. The company was founded in November 1997 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.