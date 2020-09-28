Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) Receives a Hold from Scotiabank

In a report issued on September 25, Scotia Capital from Scotiabank maintained a Hold rating on Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP), with a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $48.35.

Brookfield Renewable Partners has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $49.72, which is a 9.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 25, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $57.69 and a one-year low of $30.09. Currently, Brookfield Renewable Partners has an average volume of 452.8K.

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric; Wind; Solar; Storage and Other; and Corporate. The company was founded on June 27, 2011 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.