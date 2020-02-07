Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) Receives a Hold from CIBC

In a report released yesterday, Mark Jarvi from CIBC reiterated a Hold rating on Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP), with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $52.02, close to its 52-week high of $53.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Jarvi is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 67.7% success rate. Jarvi covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Algonquin Power & Utilities, Northland Power, and TransAlta.

Brookfield Renewable Partners has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $43.69.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Brookfield Renewable Partners’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $726 million and GAAP net loss of $27 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $61 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric; Wind; Solar; Storage and Other; and Corporate.