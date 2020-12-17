Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) Gets a Hold Rating from Wells Fargo

In a report released yesterday, Jonathan Reeder from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $39.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Reeder is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 67.6% success rate. Reeder covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as American States Water Company, Essential Utilities, and Pnm Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Brookfield Renewable Partners is a Hold with an average price target of $35.84, a -13.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 15, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $43.29 and a one-year low of $20.06. Currently, Brookfield Renewable Partners has an average volume of 527.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 6 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BEP in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric; Wind; Solar; Storage and Other; and Corporate. The company was founded on June 27, 2011 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.