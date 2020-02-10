Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

In a report issued on February 6, Neil Downey from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Brookfield Property Partners (BPY), with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.25, close to its 52-week low of $17.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Downey is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.8% and a 78.2% success rate. Downey covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT, and Northview Apartment REIT.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Brookfield Property Partners is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $21.00.

Based on Brookfield Property Partners’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.09 billion and net profit of $475 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.14 billion and had a net profit of $250 million.

Brookfield Property Partners LP is a global commercial property company, which owns, operates, and invests in office, retail, multifamily, and industrial assets. It operates through the following segments: Core Office, Core Retail, LP Investments, and Corporate.