Brookfield Infrastructure (BIP) Gets a Buy Rating from CIBC

CIBC analyst Robert Catellier reiterated a Buy rating on Brookfield Infrastructure (BIP) yesterday and set a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $51.10, close to its 52-week high of $52.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Catellier is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 73.4% success rate. Catellier covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Pembina Pipeline, Inter Pipeline, and Gibson Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Brookfield Infrastructure is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $52.43, implying a 1.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 2, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $53.00 price target.

Based on Brookfield Infrastructure’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $29 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $20 million.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which owns and operates assets in the utilities, transport, energy and data infrastructure sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. It focuses on assets that generate stable cash flows and require minimal maintenance capital expenditures.