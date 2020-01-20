Brookfield Business Partners (BBU) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

Brian Anderson- January 20, 2020, 2:55 AM EDT

In a report released today, Geoffrey Kwan from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Brookfield Business Partners (BBU), with a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $42.69, close to its 52-week high of $42.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Kwan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 55.3% success rate. Kwan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Element Financial, Equitable Group, and IGM Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Brookfield Business Partners with a $43.58 average price target.

Brookfield Business Partners’ market cap is currently $3.45B and has a P/E ratio of 16.81. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.61.

Brookfield Business Partners LP specializes in business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business services, Infrastructure services, Industrial operations, and Corporate and other. The Business Services segment relates to residential real estate, facilities management and financial advisory services.

