Brookdale (BKD) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

In a report issued on September 4, Frank Morgan from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Brookdale (BKD), with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.90, close to its 52-week low of $1.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Morgan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 63.8% success rate. Morgan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Fresenius Medical Care, Acadia Healthcare, and Community Health.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Brookdale with a $4.50 average price target.

Brookdale’s market cap is currently $531.4M and has a P/E ratio of 6.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.17.

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. engages in the operation of senior living communities. It manages independent living, assisted living, and dementia-care communities, and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living; Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services. The Independent Living segment is primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors who desire an upscale residential environment providing the highest quality of service. The Assisted Living & Memory Care segment offer housing and 24-hour assistance with ADLs to mid-acuity frail and elderly residents. The CCRCs segment offers a variety of living arrangements and services to accommodate all levels of physical ability and health. The Healthcare Services segment provides home health, hospice and outpatient therapy services, as well as education and wellness programs, to residents of many communities and to seniors living outside communities. The Management Services segment composes of communities operated by the company pursuant to management agreements. The company was founded on June 28, 2005 and is headquartered in Brentwood, TN.