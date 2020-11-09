Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Patrick O’Shaughnessy maintained a Buy rating on Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $146.59, close to its 52-week high of $147.99.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 71.2% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as AssetMark Financial Holdings, Intercontinental Exchange, and Focus Financial Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Broadridge Financial Solutions is a Hold with an average price target of $139.50.

The company has a one-year high of $147.99 and a one-year low of $81.90. Currently, Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average volume of 482.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 124 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BR in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Douglas Richard Deschutter, the Corp. VP of BR sold 35,871 shares for a total of $5,015,125.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions; and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions. The Global Technology and Operations segment includes middle and back-office securities processing solutions, automation services, and business process outsourcing services. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.