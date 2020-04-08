Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) Receives a Buy from BTIG

In a report released today, Mark Palmer from BTIG reiterated a Buy rating on Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR), with a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $102.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Palmer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 65.3% success rate. Palmer covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Genworth Financial, MGIC Investment, and Repay Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Broadridge Financial Solutions is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $133.50.

The company has a one-year high of $137.00 and a one-year low of $81.91. Currently, Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average volume of 1.08M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 114 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BR in relation to earlier this year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions; and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions. The Global Technology and Operations segment includes middle and back-office securities processing solutions, automation services, and business process outsourcing services. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.