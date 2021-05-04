Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

In a report released today, Patrick O’Shaughnessy from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR), with a price target of $185.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $162.86, close to its 52-week high of $163.43.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 69.5% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as AssetMark Financial Holdings, Intercontinental Exchange, and Focus Financial Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Broadridge Financial Solutions with a $185.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $163.43 and a one-year low of $110.74. Currently, Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average volume of 517.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 122 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BR in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in February 2021, Adam Amsterdam, the Corp. VP of BR sold 20,936 shares for a total of $3,108,787.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions; and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions. The Global Technology and Operations segment includes middle and back-office securities processing solutions, automation services, and business process outsourcing services. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.