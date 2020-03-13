Broadmark Realty Capital (BRMK) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Timothy P. Hayes from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Broadmark Realty Capital (BRMK), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.28, close to its 52-week low of $6.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Hayes ‘ ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -9.6% and a 36.9% success rate. Hayes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Cherry Hill Mortgage, Ellington Financial, and Saratoga Investment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Broadmark Realty Capital is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.00.

Based on Broadmark Realty Capital’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $1.65 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $1.48 million.

Broadmark Realty Capital, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It provides financing to real estate investors and developers across multiple regions throughout the United States.

