Broadcom (AVGO) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Morgan Stanley and Merrill Lynch gave Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Susquehanna. Analyst Christopher Rolland reiterated a Buy rating on Broadcom today and set a price target of $300.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $218.78, close to its 52-week low of $216.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Rolland is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 56.2% success rate. Rolland covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Power Integrations, Skyworks Solutions, and Texas Instruments.

Broadcom has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $334.60, representing a 47.4% upside. In a report issued on March 9, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $361.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Broadcom’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $5.86 billion and net profit of $385 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.79 billion and had a net profit of $471 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Broadcom, Inc. is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software and IP licensing.

Read More on AVGO: