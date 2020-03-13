Broadcom (AVGO) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Morgan Stanley and Merrill Lynch gave Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Oppenheimer. Analyst Rick Schafer maintained a Buy rating on Broadcom today and set a price target of $350.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $218.78, close to its 52-week low of $216.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Schafer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 15.2% and a 69.1% success rate. Schafer covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Akoustis Technologies, Skyworks Solutions, and Texas Instruments.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Broadcom is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $346.89, which is a 52.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 9, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $361.00 price target.

Based on Broadcom’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $5.86 billion and net profit of $385 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.79 billion and had a net profit of $471 million.

Broadcom, Inc. is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software and IP licensing.

