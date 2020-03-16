Broadcom (AVGO) Gets a Buy Rating from Barclays

Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis maintained a Buy rating on Broadcom (AVGO) on March 13 and set a price target of $320.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $234.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Curtis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 57.6% success rate. Curtis covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Smart Global Holdings, and Silicon Laboratories.

Broadcom has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $310.60, which is a 37.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 9, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $361.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $331.58 and a one-year low of $201.16. Currently, Broadcom has an average volume of 2.85M.

Broadcom, Inc. is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software and IP licensing.

