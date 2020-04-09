Broadcom (AVGO) Executives are Making Moves with Their Shares

Today, the SVP & Chief Sales Officer of Broadcom (AVGO), Charlie Kawwas, sold shares of AVGO for $356.4K.

In addition to Charlie Kawwas, 2 other AVGO executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Broadcom’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending January 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $5.86 billion and quarterly net profit of $385 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.79 billion and had a net profit of $471 million. The company has a one-year high of $331.58 and a one-year low of $155.67. AVGO’s market cap is $104 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 41.90.

Based on 20 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $297.00, reflecting a -10.5% downside.

The insider sentiment on Broadcom has been negative according to 57 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Charlie Kawwas’ trades have generated a -16.6% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

Broadcom, Inc. is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software and IP licensing. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications. The Infrastructure Software segment provides a portfolio of mainframe, enterprise and storage area networking solutions. The IP licensing segment licenses a portion of its broad IP portfolio. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

