Bristol Myers (BMY) Gets a Buy Rating from William Blair

William Blair analyst Matt Phipps maintained a Buy rating on Bristol Myers (BMY) on February 9. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $61.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 48.0% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Pieris Pharmaceuticals, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bristol Myers is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $78.20, a 29.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 25, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

Bristol Myers’ market cap is currently $136.7B and has a P/E ratio of -15.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -3.77.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 52 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BMY in relation to earlier this year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. The firm offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

