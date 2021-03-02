Bristol Myers (BMY) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Dane Leone maintained a Buy rating on Bristol Myers (BMY) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $61.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 65.8% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, and Allogene Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bristol Myers is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $78.25, representing a 26.3% upside. In a report issued on February 16, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $67.16 and a one-year low of $45.76. Currently, Bristol Myers has an average volume of 11.67M.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. The firm offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

