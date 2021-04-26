Bristol Myers (BMY) Gets a Buy Rating from J.P. Morgan

In a report issued on April 23, Chris Schott from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Bristol Myers (BMY). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $66.01, close to its 52-week high of $67.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Schott is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.0% and a 48.9% success rate. Schott covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Bausch Health Companies, Idexx Laboratories, and Johnson & Johnson.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Bristol Myers with a $76.50 average price target, implying a 15.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 10, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $67.16 and a one-year low of $54.07. Currently, Bristol Myers has an average volume of 12.12M.

Founded in 1933, New York-based Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. is a global pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, licensing, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products in several therapeutic areas. These include cancer, HIV/AIDS, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, hepatitis, rheumatoid arthritis and psychiatric disorders.

