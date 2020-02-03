Brinker International (EAT) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Christopher Carril maintained a Hold rating on Brinker International (EAT) on January 31 and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $42.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Carril is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.0% and a 27.3% success rate. Carril covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Texas Roadhouse, and Domino’s Pizza.

Brinker International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $48.63, implying a 9.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 29, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $49.00 price target.

Based on Brinker International’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $27.9 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $32 million.

Brinker International, Inc. engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s.

