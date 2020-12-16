Brinker International (EAT) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Brian Vaccaro maintained a Hold rating on Brinker International (EAT) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $54.35, close to its 52-week high of $54.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Vaccaro is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 52.4% success rate. Vaccaro covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dave & Busters Entertainment, Carrols Restaurant Group, and Ruth’s Hospitality.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Brinker International is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $53.56, a 2.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 14, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

Based on Brinker International’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $740 million and net profit of $10.7 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $786 million and had a net profit of $14.9 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 106 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EAT in relation to earlier this year.

Brinker International, Inc. engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S. and Canada as well as the results from domestic and international franchise business. The Maggiano’s segment comprises the results of company-owned Maggiano’s restaurants. The company was founded by Larry Lavine on March 13, 1975 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.