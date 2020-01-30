Brinker International (EAT) Receives a Hold from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI analyst David Palmer maintained a Hold rating on Brinker International (EAT) today and set a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Palmer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 69.4% success rate. Palmer covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Conagra Brands, and Hain Celestial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Brinker International is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $49.22, representing a 16.0% upside. In a report released yesterday, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $49.00 price target.

Brinker International’s market cap is currently $1.67B and has a P/E ratio of 11.91. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -2.85.

Brinker International, Inc. engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s.

