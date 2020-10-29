Brinker International (EAT) Gets a Buy Rating from MKM Partners

MKM Partners analyst Brett Levy maintained a Buy rating on Brinker International (EAT) today and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $41.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Levy is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 72.1% success rate. Levy covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dine Brands Global, Texas Roadhouse, and Cracker Barrel.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Brinker International with a $47.13 average price target, a 12.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 15, BMO Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $65.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $50.43 and a one-year low of $7.00. Currently, Brinker International has an average volume of 1.93M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 92 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EAT in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in August 2020, Steve Provost, the EVP & President Maggiano’s of EAT sold 8,241 shares for a total of $321,399.

Brinker International, Inc. engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S. and Canada as well as the results from domestic and international franchise business. The Maggiano’s segment comprises the results of company-owned Maggiano’s restaurants. The company was founded by Larry Lavine on March 13, 1975 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.