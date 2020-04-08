BrightView Holdings (BV) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Seth Weber maintained a Buy rating on BrightView Holdings (BV) yesterday and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Weber is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 46.7% success rate. Weber covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, Manitowoc Company, and Caterpillar.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for BrightView Holdings with a $17.00 average price target.

BrightView Holdings’ market cap is currently $989.7M and has a P/E ratio of 24.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1.25.

BrightView Holdings, Inc. is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the following segments: Maintenance Services and Development Services business. The Maintenance Services segment provides mowing, gardening, mulching, and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance and specialty turf maintenance services. The Development Services segment comprises of landscape architecture and development services. The company was founded on November 7, 2013 and is headquartered in Blue Bell, PA.