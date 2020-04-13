BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG) Receives a Hold from Wells Fargo

In a report released today, Christopher Harris from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Harris is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 63.4% success rate. Harris covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Raymond James Financial, and Janus Henderson Group.

BrightSphere Investment Group has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $9.56, a 54.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 6, KBW also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $7.25 price target.

Based on BrightSphere Investment Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $207 million and net profit of $67.8 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $215 million and had a net profit of $23 million.

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The company was founded on May 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.