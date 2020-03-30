BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG) Gets a Buy Rating from Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse analyst Craig Siegenthaler maintained a Buy rating on BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG) today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Siegenthaler is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 58.0% success rate. Siegenthaler covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Global Management, Raymond James Financial, and Janus Henderson Group.

BrightSphere Investment Group has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $9.20.

BrightSphere Investment Group’s market cap is currently $521.9M and has a P/E ratio of 2.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1.90.

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The company was founded on May 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.