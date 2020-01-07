Brighthouse Financial (BHF) Receives a Sell from Barclays

Barclays analyst Jay Gelb maintained a Sell rating on Brighthouse Financial (BHF) yesterday and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $37.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Gelb is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 68.6% success rate. Gelb covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Arthur J Gallagher & Co, Renaissancere Holdings, and AXA Equitable Holdings.

Brighthouse Financial has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $39.67, implying a 3.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Wells Fargo also downgraded the stock to Sell with a $40.00 price target.

Brighthouse Financial’s market cap is currently $4.1B and has a P/E ratio of 2.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.23.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following business segments: Annuities and Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.