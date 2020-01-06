Brighthouse Financial (BHF) Got Some Bad News

Wells Fargo analyst Elyse Greenspan downgraded Brighthouse Financial (BHF) to Sell today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenspan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 66.9% success rate. Greenspan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and United Insurance Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Brighthouse Financial with a $41.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $44.12 and a one-year low of $32.13. Currently, Brighthouse Financial has an average volume of 1.2M.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following business segments: Annuities and Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.