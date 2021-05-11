Brighthouse Financial (BHF) Gets a Sell Rating from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Elyse Greenspan maintained a Sell rating on Brighthouse Financial (BHF) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $48.41, close to its 52-week high of $49.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenspan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 64.5% success rate. Greenspan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and United Insurance Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Brighthouse Financial with a $46.43 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $49.63 and a one-year low of $23.40. Currently, Brighthouse Financial has an average volume of 789K.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others. The Annuities segment product offerings include fixed, structured, income and variable annuities. The Life segment manufactures products to serve its target segments through a broad independent distribution network. The Run-Off segment includes structured settlements, pension risk transfer contracts, certain company-owned life insurance policies, funding agreements and universal life with secondary guarantees. The Corporate & Other segment refers to the general account investments and the separate account assets of the company. The company was founded on August 1, 2016 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.