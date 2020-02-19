Brightcove (BCOV) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Lee Krowl maintained a Buy rating on Brightcove (BCOV) today and set a price target of $13.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.84, close to its 52-week low of $8.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Krowl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.2% and a 61.5% success rate. Krowl covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, Rubicon Project, and Digital Turbine.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Brightcove is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.50.

Based on Brightcove’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $2.97 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $2.62 million.

Brightcove, Inc. engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. It enables customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices.