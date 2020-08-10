Brightcove (BCOV) Gets a Buy Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities analyst Michael Latimore maintained a Buy rating on Brightcove (BCOV) today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.1% and a 57.2% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

Brightcove has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $13.36 and a one-year low of $5.44. Currently, Brightcove has an average volume of 346.9K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Brightcove, Inc. engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. It enables customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder. The company founded by Jeremy J. Allaire and Robert Mason on August 24, 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.