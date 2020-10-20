Bright Horizons (BFAM) Receives a Hold from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Toni Kaplan maintained a Hold rating on Bright Horizons (BFAM) today and set a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $160.66, close to its 52-week high of $176.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaplan has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -4.5% and a 40.9% success rate. Kaplan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Terminix Global Holdings, ARAMARK Holdings, and Equifax.

Bright Horizons has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $136.25, implying a -13.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 6, BMO Capital also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $150.00 price target.

Based on Bright Horizons’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $294 million and net profit of $359K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $528 million and had a net profit of $49.33 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 58 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BFAM in relation to earlier this year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education. The Back-Up Care Services segment deals with center-based back-up child care, and in-home child and adult/elder dependent care. The Educational Advisory Services segment comprises of tuition reimbursement program management and related educational advising, and college advisory services. The company was founded by Roger H. Brown and Linda A. Mason in 1986 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.