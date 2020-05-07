Bright Horizons (BFAM) Gets a Hold Rating from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Toni Kaplan from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Bright Horizons (BFAM), with a price target of $106.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $119.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaplan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.6% and a 44.9% success rate. Kaplan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Servicemaster Global Holdings, Nielsen Holdings, and ARAMARK Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bright Horizons is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $117.57.

The company has a one-year high of $176.98 and a one-year low of $64.24. Currently, Bright Horizons has an average volume of 713.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 64 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BFAM in relation to earlier this year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education. The Back-Up Care Services segment deals with center-based back-up child care, and in-home child and adult/elder dependent care. The Educational Advisory Services segment comprises of tuition reimbursement program management and related educational advising, and college advisory services. The company was founded by Roger H. Brown and Linda A. Mason in 1986 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.