Brigham Minerals (MNRL) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst T J Schultz maintained a Buy rating on Brigham Minerals (MNRL) on March 16 and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.72, close to its 52-week low of $7.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Schultz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 57.9% success rate. Schultz covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Oasis Midstream Partners, and Black Stone Minerals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Brigham Minerals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.00.

The company has a one-year high of $23.29 and a one-year low of $7.37. Currently, Brigham Minerals has an average volume of 512K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 50 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MNRL in relation to earlier this year.

Brigham Minerals, Inc. engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.