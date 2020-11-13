Brigham Minerals (MNRL) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst John Freeman reiterated a Buy rating on Brigham Minerals (MNRL) yesterday and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Freeman is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -19.7% and a 26.8% success rate. Freeman covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as National Fuel Gas Company, Continental Resources, and Black Stone Minerals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Brigham Minerals with a $15.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $21.65 and a one-year low of $5.86. Currently, Brigham Minerals has an average volume of 398.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 56 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MNRL in relation to earlier this year.

Brigham Minerals, Inc. engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. The company was founded by Ben M. Brigham in November 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.