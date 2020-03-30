Brigham Minerals (MNRL) Receives a Buy from KeyBanc

In a report released today, Leo Mariani from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on Brigham Minerals (MNRL), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.96, close to its 52-week low of $5.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Mariani is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -19.9% and a 27.2% success rate. Mariani covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Continental Resources, and Black Stone Minerals.

Brigham Minerals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.25, a 104.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

Brigham Minerals’ market cap is currently $452.8M and has a P/E ratio of 26.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.59.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 53 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MNRL in relation to earlier this year.

Brigham Minerals, Inc. engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. The company was founded by Ben M. Brigham in November 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.