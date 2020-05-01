Bridgewater Bancshares (BWB) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Steve Moss reiterated a Buy rating on Bridgewater Bancshares (BWB) today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Moss has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -5.6% and a 40.3% success rate. Moss covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Seacoast Banking Of Florida, and Meta Financial Group.

Bridgewater Bancshares has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $13.90 and a one-year low of $7.99. Currently, Bridgewater Bancshares has an average volume of 80.13K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 28 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company. It offers banking services to real estate and small business entrepreneurs, personal loans, bridge financing, home equity, business checking, insured cash sweep and premier business checking. The company was founded by Jerry J Baack and Jeffrey D Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.