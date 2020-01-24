Bridgewater Bancshares (BWB) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Steve Moss reiterated a Buy rating on Bridgewater Bancshares (BWB) today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.60, close to its 52-week high of $13.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Moss is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 54.6% success rate. Moss covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Seacoast Banking Of Florida, and Meta Financial Group.

Bridgewater Bancshares has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.25.

The company has a one-year high of $13.90 and a one-year low of $10.15. Currently, Bridgewater Bancshares has an average volume of 68.85K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 16 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BWB in relation to earlier this year.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company. It offers banking services to real estate and small business entrepreneurs, personal loans, bridge financing, home equity, business checking, insured cash sweep and premier business checking. The company was founded by Jerry J Baack and Jeffrey D Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.