BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) Receives a Buy from Mizuho Securities

Mizuho Securities analyst Salim Syed maintained a Buy rating on BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) today and set a price target of $86.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $48.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Syed is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -8.5% and a 41.9% success rate. Syed covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Atara Biotherapeutics, Assembly Biosciences, and Unity Biotechnology.

BridgeBio Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $83.83.

BridgeBio Pharma’s market cap is currently $7.89B and has a P/E ratio of -14.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 143.85.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 68 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BBIO in relation to earlier this year.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. engages in developing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of 15 development programs includes product candidates from early discovery to late-stage development. The firm develops BBP-265, an oral small molecule transthyretin for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, including cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy manifestations; infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of FGFR-driven cancers and in preclinical development for the treatment of achondroplasia; and BBP-631, a preclinical adeno-associated virus, gene transfer product candidate, for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia caused by 21OHD. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly and Neil Kumar on May 17, 2019 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.