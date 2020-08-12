BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO), with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $28.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 33.9% and a 58.7% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

BridgeBio Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $45.40.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on BridgeBio Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $91.85 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $61.19 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 49 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BBIO in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. engages in developing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of 15 development programs includes product candidates from early discovery to late-stage development. The firm develops BBP-265, an oral small molecule transthyretin for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, including cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy manifestations; infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of FGFR-driven cancers and in preclinical development for the treatment of achondroplasia; and BBP-631, a preclinical adeno-associated virus, gene transfer product candidate, for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia caused by 21OHD. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly and Neil Kumar on May 17, 2019 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.