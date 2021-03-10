Brickell Biotech (BBI) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell maintained a Buy rating on Brickell Biotech (BBI) today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 46.6% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Viridian Therapeutics, and CASI Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Brickell Biotech with a $5.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $2.61 and a one-year low of $0.47. Currently, Brickell Biotech has an average volume of 4.02M.

Brickell Biotech, Inc. engages in the development of prescription therapeutics for the treatment of skin diseases. Its pipeline consists of new molecular entities targeting the treatment of the following indications: hyperhidrosis, allergic contact dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, cutaneous t-cell lymphoma and psoriasis. The company was founded by Reginald L. Hardy and Andrew D. Sklawer in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.