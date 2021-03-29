Brickell Biotech (BBI) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Leland Gershell from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Brickell Biotech (BBI), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 44.0% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Brickell Biotech with a $5.00 average price target.

Brickell Biotech’s market cap is currently $77.64M and has a P/E ratio of -1.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.86.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 31 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BBI in relation to earlier this year.

Brickell Biotech, Inc. engages in the development of prescription therapeutics for the treatment of skin diseases. Its pipeline consists of new molecular entities targeting the treatment of the following indications: hyperhidrosis, allergic contact dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, cutaneous t-cell lymphoma and psoriasis. The company was founded by Reginald L. Hardy and Andrew D. Sklawer in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.