Brewin Dolphin (BDNHF) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Justin Bates maintained a Buy rating on Brewin Dolphin (BDNHF) today and set a price target of p335.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.99.

Bates has an average return of 0.1% when recommending Brewin Dolphin.

According to TipRanks.com, Bates is ranked #3910 out of 7117 analysts.

Brewin Dolphin has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.59.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Brewin Dolphin’s market cap is currently $907M and has a P/E ratio of 16.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.68.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BDNHF in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings Plc is an independently-owned wealth company. It provides financial planning and investment management services. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.