Brewin Dolphin (BDNHF) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

Christine Brown- February 11, 2021, 7:00 AM EDT

Canaccord Genuity analyst Justin Bates maintained a Buy rating on Brewin Dolphin (BDNHF) today and set a price target of p379.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.99.

Bates has an average return of 0.0% when recommending Brewin Dolphin.

According to TipRanks.com, Bates is ranked #2772 out of 7304 analysts.

Brewin Dolphin has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.02, implying a 67.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 27, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a p385.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings Plc is an independently-owned wealth company. It provides financial planning and investment management services. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts