Brewin Dolphin (BDNHF) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Justin Bates maintained a Buy rating on Brewin Dolphin (BDNHF) today and set a price target of p379.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.99.

Bates has an average return of 0.0% when recommending Brewin Dolphin.

According to TipRanks.com, Bates is ranked #2772 out of 7304 analysts.

Brewin Dolphin has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.02, implying a 67.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 27, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a p385.00 price target.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings Plc is an independently-owned wealth company. It provides financial planning and investment management services. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.