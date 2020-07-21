Brewin Dolphin (BDNHF) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

In a report released today, Ben Bathurst from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Brewin Dolphin (BDNHF), with a price target of p330.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Bathurst is ranked #950 out of 6806 analysts.

Brewin Dolphin has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.09.

The company has a one-year high of $4.58 and a one-year low of $2.56. Currently, Brewin Dolphin has an average volume of 251.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 28 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BDNHF in relation to earlier this year.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings Plc is an independently-owned wealth company. It provides financial planning and investment management services. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.