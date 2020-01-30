Brandywine Realty (BDN) Receives a Hold from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI analyst Steve Sakwa maintained a Hold rating on Brandywine Realty (BDN) today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.08, close to its 52-week high of $16.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Sakwa is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 62.6% success rate. Sakwa covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Corporate Office Properties, MGM Growth Properties, and JBG Smith Properties.

Brandywine Realty has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.50, representing a 2.0% upside. In a report issued on January 15, Mizuho Securities also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $16.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Brandywine Realty’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $6.68 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $122 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 56 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BDN in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2019, Gerard Sweeney, the President & CEO of BDN sold 115,000 shares for a total of $1,782,500.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant.