Brandywine Realty (BDN) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

In a report issued on July 22, William Crow from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Brandywine Realty (BDN). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Crow is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.5% and a 62.5% success rate. Crow covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Washington Real Estate Investment, Summit Hotel Properties, and First Industrial Realty.

Brandywine Realty has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $12.00, which is a 7.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 20, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

Brandywine Realty’s market cap is currently $1.9B and has a P/E ratio of 58.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.25.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other. The Philadelphia Central Business District segment includes properties located in the city of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania Suburbs segment includes properties in Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties in the Philadelphia suburbs. The Metropolitan Washington D.C Segment includes properties in the district of Columbia, Northern Virginia and southern Maryland. The Austin, Texas segment includes properties in the City of Austin, Texas. The Other segment includes properties located in Camden County in New Jersey and properties in New Castle County in Delaware. The company was founded by Gerard H. Sweeney in 1986 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.