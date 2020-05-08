Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI) Receives a Buy from Maxim Group

In a report released today, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group assigned a Buy rating to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.08.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 37.3% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, SELLAS Life Sciences Group, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.00.

Based on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $7.69 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $5.38 million.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury. The company was founded on September 22, 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NJ.