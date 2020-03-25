BP Midstream Partners (BPMP) Receives a Hold from Barclays

Barclays analyst Theresa Chen maintained a Hold rating on BP Midstream Partners (BPMP) yesterday and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.10, close to its 52-week low of $6.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -19.7% and a 46.2% success rate. Chen covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as KNOT Offshore Partners, Phillips 66 Partners, and Shell Midstream.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for BP Midstream Partners with a $13.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $17.08 and a one-year low of $6.41. Currently, BP Midstream Partners has an average volume of 432.1K.

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets includes interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.