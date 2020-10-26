Boyd Group Services (BYDGF) was Downgraded to a Hold Rating at National Bank

In a report released today, Zachary Evershed from National Bank downgraded Boyd Group Services (BYDGF) to Hold, with a price target of C$230.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $150.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Evershed is ranked #2528 out of 7030 analysts.

Boyd Group Services has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $178.56, a 18.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 21, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$222.00 price target.

Based on Boyd Group Services’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $426 million and GAAP net loss of $7.06 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $573 million and had a net profit of $13.74 million.

Boyd Group Services Inc is a personal services company that provides auto body and auto glass repair services at its portfolio of facilities located across the United States and Canada. The company operates in Canada primarily under the Boyd Autobody and Glass brand name, while its most notable U.S. brand is Gerber Collision and Glass. Boyd Group is one of the largest retailers of auto glass in the United States and provides repair services to its customers both at its numerous workshop facilities and on the side of the road. The company derives the vast majority of its revenue from its activities in the United States. Nearly all of Boyd Group’s revenue is contributed by a concentrated group of large insurance companies that insure its customers’ automobiles.